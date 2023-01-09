Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reached a total of P500 million in gross ticket sales, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Atty. Romando Artes said Monday.

"We are delighted to announce that we were able to reach our target gross sales amounting to P500 million considering that we are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the 2022 MMFF is a certified box-office hit,” Artes said in a statement.

Artes said that the Top 4 films in no particular order are: "Deleter," "Family Matters," "Labyu with an Accent," and "Partners in Crime."

"Rest assured that the MMFF will exert all efforts by encouraging our stakeholders, especially the local entertainment industry, to create quality films. I urge each and every one of you to patronize Filipino films," Artes said.

All 8 films shown in cinemas nationwide will be extended until January 13.

Last December, the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) handed out awards to stars and talents involved in this year’s eight competing entries, with the psychological horror “Deleter” taking home the most trophies, including Best Picture.

Among the 7-trophy haul of “Deleter” were Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Actress for Nadine Lustre, as well as Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra.

The romance thriller “Nanahimik Ang Gabi,” meanwhile, clinched five awards in total, including 3rd Best Picture, Best Actor for Ian Veneracion, and Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado.

Winning 2nd Best Picture was “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” which received three other awards, including Best Screenplay for Eric Ramos.

