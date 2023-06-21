MMFF receives 26 script entries for 49th edition

MANILA -- The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is off to a good start this year it received 26 scripts from 32 production companies for its 49th edition.

Don Artes, concurrent acting chairman of the MMFF and Manila Development Authority (MMDA), thanked the filmmakers for supporting this year's festival.

"I am sure our selection committee will have hard time choosing among the scripts. But I am also confident that the best among the best will be chosen," he said in a statement.

According to MMFF, the Top 4 scripts to be included in the film festival will be selected based on the following criteria: artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).

The deadline for the finished film submission where the other 4 official MMFF entries shall be chosen will be on September 29.

Last April, Coco Martin's "Apag" led 8 the entries for the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

