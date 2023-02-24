Photos from Metro Manila Film Festival Facebook page

MANILA – (UPDATED) The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Friday announced the eight official entries for its inaugural summer edition in April.

Leading the official movies for the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival is Kapamilya primetime king Coco Martin’s “Apag.” Directed by Brillante Mendoza, Martin is joined by Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, and Gladys Reyes.

Also making the final cut is Mavx Productions’ “Unravel” starring Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla. The movie was filmed in Switzerland.

Two comedy movies are also part of the MMFF summer edition -- “Single Bells” with Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto; and Chris Martinez's “Here Come The Groom” with Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguela, Maris Racal, and Kalad Karen hoping to duplicate the success of “Here Comes The Bride.”

Bela Padilla is also set to make waves in the MMSFF with “Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko,” which she also directed. She also stars in the movie from Viva Films opposite South Korean actor Yoo Min-gon.

A musical also got the nod from the MMFF as “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” – which features the music of Rey Valera – will be hitting the cinemas nationwide. The movie is directed by Joven Tan and bannered by RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial leading an all-star cast.

The other two movies that complete the entries are “About Us But Not About Us” starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas; and JP Habac’s “Love You Long Time” starring Carlo Aquino.

The members of the Selection Committee chose the Top 8 based on the following criteria: Artistic Excellence (40%), Commercial Appeal (40%), Filipino Cultural Values (10%), and Global Appeal (10%).

Meanwhile, MMFF concurrent acting chairman Atty. Don Artes urged moviegoers to support the festival which, like its December edition, would showcase Filipino films in a wide array of genre, such as drama, romance, comedy, musical, and thriller.

“We are very proud that these eight official entries that we have selected are all quality films. We are hoping that the first-ever Summer MMFF would also receive the same warm support from moviegoers as the December 2022 MMFF," Artes said.

The MMFF Selection Committee is optimistic that the lineup will encourage the public, especially millennials and Gen Zs, to support the film fest despite the Holy Week.

"We believe that we have a very good mix of entries, and it reflects the reality that as many as there are varied interests among moviegoers," MMFF Selection Committee head Boots Anson-Rodrigo said.

The first Summer MMFF will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to 18, in all cinemas nationwide in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

The Parade of Stars which is set to be held in Quezon City will take place on April 2 while the Awards Night is scheduled to take place on April 11 in New Frontier Theater.

Proceeds from the film fest go to a number of beneficiaries in the film industry including the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc., Motion Picture and Anti-Film Piracy Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Optical Media Board.

