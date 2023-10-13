WATCH: ‘Gomburza’ film relives key part of PH history

MANILA – “Do you keep the burning fervor in your heart alive?”

This is the major question asked in the recently released trailer of the historical movie “GomBurZa” starring Piolo Pascual, Dante Rivero, Enchong Dee, and Cedrick Juan.

In the one-minute clip, the film offered a glimpse of how the three friars ignited the sense of nationalism foir many Filipinos including the country’s heroes such as Dr. Jose Rizal, which eventually changed the course of Philippine history.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The movie is expected to showcase the fight that Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora waged against Spanish authorities which led to their execution by garrote in 1872.

Pascual will be playing the role of Padre Pédro Pelaéz, who is the Filipino clergy leader who was a mentor of Burgos.

Other cast members include Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Dylan Ray Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and Arnold Reyes.

The historical film, brought by Jesuit Communications and MQuest Ventures, is helmed by award-winning filmmaker Pepe Diokno and is expected to hit Philippine cinemas this year.



RELATED VIDEO: