Photo from Gomburza's Facebook page.

MANILA — The first look of veteran actor Piolo Pascual as Padre Pédro Pelaéz for the upcoming historical film "Gomburza" was unveiled on Tuesday.

Pelaéz is a the Filipino clergy leader who was a mentor of Padre José Burgos.

The three martyr Catholic priests Padre Mariano Gomez, Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora will be played by Dante Rivero, Cedrick Juan, and Enchong Dee, respectively.

Other cast members include Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Dylan Ray Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and Arnold Reyes.

The historical film, brought by Jesuit Communications and MQuest Ventures, is helmed by award-winning filmmaker Pepe Diokno and is expected to hit Philippine cinemas this year.

RELATED VIDEO: