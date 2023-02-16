Cast of historical film 'GomBurZa' announced

Dante Rivero, Enchong Dee, and Cedrick Juan

MANILA -- Jesuit Communications (JesCom) has announced the cast for the upcoming film “GomBurZa,” about the three Catholic priests who were executed in 1872 on charges of subversion.

After an open call and auditions, the lead roles have been given to Dante Rivero as Padre Mariano Gomez, Cedrick Juan as Padre José Burgos, and Enchong Dee as Padre Jacinto Zamora.

“I love my role as Padre Gomez,” said Rivero. “Pinag-aaralan ko na sa bahay. I want to engage the audience. I want to make it memorable for them. This is going to be epic!”

Juan, for his part, said: “I said ‘yes’ right away when I got the offer; it was a no brainer… Kailangan todohan ng effort, time and puso.”

Dee, meanwhile, said he wants to portray Zamora as someone who is very human.

“Yes, he is a hero but you can’t take away the human part of him: the temptation, the weaknesses but those are the things that will bring him closer to the audience,” he said.

“There’s a certain level of pressure and inspiration. But I have faith in the people who are behind the camera. So it’s only right and just for me to give the same level of professionalism towards my character,” he added.

Also part of the cast are Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Anthony Falcon, Dylan Tay Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and many more.



Meanwhile, Piolo Pascual will portray the role of Padre Pédro Pelaéz, the Filipino clergy leader who was Burgos’ mentor.

“GomBurZa” will be directed by Pepe Diokno from a screenplay by Rody Vera.

On Thursday — which is also the eve of the 151st death anniversary of the three priests — the production team and cast gathered for a mass and send-off event held at the Manila Cathedral and Pope Francis Hall, respectively, as filming begins soon.

"Everything is now falling in its right place,” said executive producer and JesCom associate director Fr. Ro Atilano, SJ. “This project is very timely. This will inspire and ignite once more our Filipino identity and our deep love for our country. This is what our nation needs right now."

