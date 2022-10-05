Jay B of K-pop superstar group GOT7 poses with fans who attended his Manila concert, the first stop in his world tour as a solo artist. cdnzarecords

No doubt he's the ultimate performer!

Jay B of K-pop superstar group GOT7 made sure Filipino fans got nothing but the best from him, firing up the concert stage with impeccable vocal mastery and explosive dance moves.

Returning to the Philippines for the first time as a solo artist, the Korean star said his "Tape: Press Pause" concert in Manila last Saturday was the first stop in his world tour.

"I'm actually very happy that Manila is the first stop of my world tour," Jay B said before a jampacked crowd at the New Frontier Theater.

Less than two years since he and the rest of GOT7 left their debut agency, Jay B already has under his belt an impressive setlist of a wide variety of tracks, bringing the crowd on a roller coaster ride of music experience.

Jay B opened with a show-stopping performance of "Switch It Up," "Ride," and "AM PM," which saw some sleek maneuvers and intense dance breaks.

Ahgases are too familiar with Jay B's love for R&B. And as one of the B-boys of K-pop, he is undoubtedly a dance machine when it comes to pop music.

But in his soothing crystal-clear tenor, Jay B was able to serenade fans with captivating ballads and other more subdued tracks, like "Dive Into You," "Fade Away," and "Sunset With You."

The GOT7 leader surprised fans when he welcomed Filipino artist James Reid on stage. The duo performed "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)," which was released last March as their collaboration together with two more artists and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

"When I first heard this song, I thought I could do well on this song, so I tried my best," Jay B said.

James, for his part, was all praise for the K-pop star.

"Jay B is a super nice guy. I met him for the first time during rehearsals," he said.

James also sang his new single "u & I."

Jay B returned on stage with tracks from his recently released album "Be Yourself", including the funky "go UP," the easy-going "Livin," and the groovy "Break It Down." As expected, the 28-year-old performer dominated the stage with his stirring choreography — a mix of street, sensuous, rhythmic, and adrenaline-filled dance moves.

Aside from the succession of stellar stages, Jay B also made sure to treat fans with close encounters.

Several times during the performance, he went down the stage to go around the jampacked theater and mingled with the lime-green lightstick-waving ahgase.

Jay B took his time to go around the theater to mingle with fans during his Manila concert. Yekaterina To-ong

Filipino ahgase took the opportunity to teach the K-pop star with several Tagalog words, including "Ang pogi ko" (I'm handsome), "Salamat" (Thank you), "Mahal ko kayo" (I love you all), and "shot puno," a Tagalog slang which pertains to drinking a glass-filled beer or any alcoholic drinks and a phrase that fellow GOT7 member Bambam also learned when he performed in Manila.

The fun-filled night turned a bit emotional as Jay B watched a fan-made tribute video. It was followed by a chant of "best leader" from his adoring followers.

Jay B was visibly moved after watching the video.

"Because of you guys I try my best," the GOT7 leader said.

"Actually I was very pressured with the title of leader. But because of you guys, I was able to be the best leader."

After leaving JYP Entertainment, Jay B worked hard, not only to keep the band together, but also to make sure that GOT7 gets to keep their music and brand identity.

It was a rare achievement in the K-pop industry, which is notorious for strict contracts with music agencies.

Now a self-owned group, GOT7 continues as a band even as Jay B and the other members are signed with different agencies and are currently working as solo artists.

"I'm quite worried on how to keep the position but I'll do my best," Jay B said.

Jay B impresses fans with his performance of one of his catchy tunes "B.T.W" from his his first solo EP 'SOMO:FUME'. Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News

As the final act, Jay B dialed up the party mode as he performed a medley of iconic GOT7 songs which he composed, including "Page," "Teenager," "Breath," "Thursday," and "Nanana."

"I think I can finish the rest of my tour because of the warm cheers I got from the Philippines," he said.

Hear this out ahgases!



Jay B was the fifth GOT7 member to perform in Manila this year, following Youngjae, Bambam, Jackson, and Yugyeom — all thanks to PULP Live World.

The question now from Filipino ahgase: Will Mark and Jinyoung visit the Philippines next?

Let's hope it will be soon!

