K-Pop boy band iKON performs during the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — K-pop fans with different idols once again filled the Araneta Coliseum, screaming their hearts out for the three male acts that took the stage at the second edition of K-pop Masterz in Manila.

Wielding light sticks that lit up in different colors, fans of boy bands iKON and ATEEZ, and GOT7 member Choi Youngjae came together at Quezon City's Big Dome last Friday to witness their favorite stars perform for over two hours.

Choi kicked off the evening with his upbeat, funk-inspired singles "Vibin'" and "Sugar."

"I've been here after a short period but it's so nice to see you guys again," said the 26-year-old singer, who was back in the Philippines exactly two months after his mini-concert and fan meeting at the neighboring New Frontier Theater.

GOT7’s Youngjae performs during the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

At the urging of concert host Ryan Bang, the audience also sang to Choi for his birthday, which he celebrated last Sept. 17.

During his interview with Bang, Choi revealed he had more than 30 unreleased songs in his computer and that he was preparing to release his second mini album.

Choi concluded with the mellow "Crema," but the energy inside the arena was soon reinvigorated by ATEEZ, which opened its set with the rousing rock-tinged "Guerrilla."

The eight-member group, which performed in the country for the first time, showcased mostly songs from their early "Treasure" album series.

"It's our first time here in the Philippines but the ATINY fans were able to give me very warm cheer[s] so I was able to enjoy so much," said member Seonghwa.

K-Pop boy band ATEEZ performs during the K-Pop Masterz Ep. 2 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The octet also played games, such as sepak takraw and archery, with Bang before ending its set with the festive 2021 single "The Real."

Capping the evening was iKON, whose six members were greeted with passionate cheers the moment they stepped on the stage.

The boys pumped up the crowd with signature songs "Sinosijak," "Rhythm Ta" and "Bling Bling."

Member Bobby admitted he and his bandmates were worried that Filipino fans had forgotten about them since they have not visited for over three years.

"We were worried about what if, maybe you guys might have forgotten us… What if you guys don't come [to the concert]," he said, with the audience responding with a loud "no."

"I was worried about nothing. Because of you guys, we feel so much blessings. Thank you so much for coming out tonight. We missed you so much," Bobby continued.

Some of iKON's members even got off the stage for closer interactions with the audience while performing their 2018 mega-hit "Love Scenario," "Freedom" and the encore song "But You."

Produced by PULP Live World, "K-pop Masterz in Manila 2" came less than two months after its inaugural edition, which was staged at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, and featured boy band Treasure and GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam.

