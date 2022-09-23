Photos from Yunhyeong's TikTok account

MANILA – Yunhyeong of K-pop group iKon knew how to make his visit to the Philippines extra special.

Fans could not help but gush over Yunhyeong’s recent TikTok clip where he was seen eating in a fast food chain in the Philippines.

The iKon member ate spaghetti and fried chicken in the said restaurant in Quezon City, saying: “Yummy.”

iKon, Choi Youngjae of the group GOT7, and ATEEZ arrived in Manila Thursday ahead of "K-pop Masterz 2".

ATINY, or ATEEZ’ fans, have been waiting for their idols, with the hashtag #MabuhayATEEZ topping the trends hours before their arrival.

It will be the group’s first performance in the Philippines.

iKON’s fans, iKONIC, on the other hand, welcomed the group with “Maligayang pagbabalik, iKON”.

They will perform at the Araneta Coliseum on Sept. 23.

