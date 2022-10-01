James Reid performs at Jay B's "Tape: Press Pause" concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 1. Photo courtesy of Yeka To-ong

MANILA -- South Korean singer Jay B surprised Filipino fans during his solo concert Saturday with a guest performer.

During the "Tape: Press Pause" concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the GOT7 leader was joined by the Philippines' James Reid for a performance of "Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)."

GOT7’s JayB’s surprise guest in his Manila concert is James Reid @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/EDosYGUFA3 — Erik Tenedero (@erikreports) October 1, 2022

The song, released last March, was a collaboration among the two artists and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

"When I first heard this song, I thought I could do well on this song, so I tried my best," Jay B said.

They also shared that this is the first that they are meeting in person.

"Jay B is a super nice guy. I met him for the first time during rehearsals," Reid said.

The Filipino singer also sang his new single "u & i."

"It's actually my first time to perform on stage in two years. Thank you for having me," Reid said.

The song, which came out last Thursday, is the first track off Reid's sophomore album "LOVESCENE," which is due to drop later this month.

Jay B is the fifth member of the 7-piece K-pop group GOT7 to play in the country this year. His Manila concert is presented by Pulp Live World and the first stop of the "Tape: Press Pause" world tour.