Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano, and Nancy McDonie of Momoland appear in the music video of ‘Hello 2.0 Legends Only’ by James Reid, Jay B, and ØZI. Careless Music

MANILA — Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano, and Nancy of Momoland lip-synch to James Reid’s latest single in a star-studded music video featuring Asian artists, including his collaborators from South Korea and the US.

Reid released on Thursday the music video of the “Legends Only” version of his upbeat track “Hello,” featuring appearances from the respective circle of artists of the Filipino singer, Jay B of the K-pop group Got7, and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

Aside from Lustre and Soberano, both A-list stars in local showbiz, notable appearances from Filipinos include Enrique Gil, Maris Racal, Zack Tabudlo, Mimiyuuuh, and Ylona Garcia.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nancy, who was once attached to be Reid’s leading lady in “The Soulmate Project” before the actor departed the role, is shown in Jay B’s portion of the music video.

Taiwanese-American actor Vanness Wu, popular among Filipinos as one-fourth of the original F4 fame, is meanwhile seen in ØZI’s segment.

The updated version of the track is said to honor Asian talent through a collaboration “that touches on the importance of saying ‘hello’ as a reminder that our bonds are what make living in these unprecedented times worthwhile.”