SB19 gears up for concert tour in Asia in November

MANILA -- The members of the Pinoy pop supergroupo SB19 are gearing up for the Asian leg of their Pagtatag World Tour this Novemvber.

The group shared the good news in a social media post on Sunday.

"Asia, get ready! We're coming to your zone this November. Stay tuned for more details!" the group captioned the post.

Last month, SB19 concluded its North American tour in Edmonton, Canada, which is the last stop of the tour.

Composed of Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell, the tour kicked off at the Araneta Coliseum last June.

The group recently made headlines after they performed their single "Gento" on the Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News” and on FOX5's morning program "Good Day New York"

Before touring Asia, SB19 will first celebrate its fifth year in the music industry with a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum on October 28.



