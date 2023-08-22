SB19 wraps up North America tour

P-pop supergroup SB19 has concluded its North American tour.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning (Manila time) SB19 posted snap from their Edmonton concert, which is the last stop for the tour.

"Thank you so much for making this journey possible, A'TIN! We'll see each other again! Next stop?" the group captioned the post.





"10/10 in North America! Thank you so much po! We'll see you again next time!" the group also shared in their most recent post.

SB19's 'Pagtatag' world tour reflected the group's growing popularity around the world.

Composed of Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell, the tour kicked off at the Araneta Coliseum last June.

The group recently made headlines after they performed their single "Gento" on the Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News” and on FOX5's morning program "Good Day New York"

