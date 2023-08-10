SB19 returns to 'Good Day New York', performs 'Gento'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino supergroup SB19 returned to FOX5's morning program "Good Day New York" on Wednesday (US time), where they performed their latest hit "Gento."

The group actually made their US TV debut on "Good Day New York" in November last year.

After their performance, members Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh were interviewed on the show, where they talked about their experience doing their "Pagtatag" world tour, which is also the title of their extended play.

"It was very amazing for us to experience this second time, this opportunity again. Last time we visited few cities but now we have 10 cities to go. We're just really, really thankful that we had this opportunity and we got to meet our new fans and of course introduce our music to the world," Pablo said.

The P-pop group was also asked about their devoted fans known as A’TIN, who had just won the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2023 earlier Wednesday.

"Well it's actually surprising that we made it to semifinals I think or the finals. But yeah, actually I think A'TIN is one of the best fans in the world right now. They've been given us all the support. All throughout this journey that we've been through, they've been supporting us ever since. So it's really overwhelming and we're really thankful to the fans," Josh Cullen said.

Asked if they had any fun while they're in New York, Stell replied: "Of course, and maybe today we might watch Broadway."

The five-member group shared snaps from their guesting on their social media accounts.





Last week, SB19 made a guest appearance on the Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News.”

