SB19 fans A’TIN win Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2023

MANILA — SB19 fans, more commonly known as A’TIN, won the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2023 on Wednesday.

According to Billboard, A’TIN won with 51.1 percent votes against 48.9 percent from K-pop boy group Seventeen fandom CARATs.

Billboard’s annual event aim to find out whose fan base was "the strongest” from 64 groups.

Past winners of the contest were Super Junior’s E.L.F, T-ara’s Queens and BIGBANG’s VIPs.

SB19, composed of Stell, Ken, Pablo, Justin, and Josh, are currently on their “Pagtatag” world tour showcasing their second extended play.

