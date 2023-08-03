Filipino supergroup SB19 made a guest appearance on Los Angeles show “KTLA 5 Morning News” on Wednesday morning (US time), where they performed their latest hit "Gento."

The five members of SB19 were also interviewed on the show, where they talked about their sold-out show at The Grove in Anaheim, California, as well as their "Pagtatag" EP and world tour.

Noting that "pagtatag" means "strengthening," Pablo explained that their new EP reflects the journey of SB19, "how we grew as artists and how we managed to overcome all the obstacles that we've been through and who we are right now, we are SB19, and we're stronger and we're bolder."

The group shared snaps and a video from their guesting on their social media accounts.

"What a great way to start our day! Thank you so much for having us @ktla5news!" the group captioned their Instagram post.

SB19's devoted fans, collectively known as A'TIN, expressed their love and support for their idols as #SB19onKTLA5 and DALAWAMPUNG MILYONG GINTO became trending topics on microblogging site Twitter.

As of writing, the music video of "Gento" has already been viewed for over 20 million times.

Last year, SB19 made their US TV debut on "Good Day New York."

