MANILA -- The Pinoy-pop supergroup SB19 has released their second extended play (EP) titled "Pagtatag!"

The group's EP, which is now available on various streaming platforms, features six tracks, including their newest hit "Gento."



Also included in the EP are "Crimzone," "Ilaw," "Liham," "Freedom," and "I Want You."

Aside from the track's lyric videos, the music video for "I Want You" is also set to be released on Friday.

SB19 fans showed off their support to their idols as D-DAY PAGTATAG EP RELEASE became the top trending topics in microblogging site Twitter.

The music video of "Gento," which was uploaded last May 19 on SB19's official YouTube channel has now been viewed over 5 million times. It' still one of the top trending music videos on YouTube PH.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell are gearing up for their second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!" which will kick off with a two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

They are set to perform in Canada and United States, and others.

