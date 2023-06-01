WATCH: BINI dances to SB19's trending track 'Gento'

MANILA -- P-pop girl group BINI released a dance cover of "Gento," the latest hit from P-pop supergroup SB19.

A video of BINI members dancing in pairs to "Gento" has been uploaded on the group's official TikTok page.

⚠️ SB19 'GENTO'

#8 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales



A'TIN! You keep taking us to heights unimaginable. What you are is truly AMAZING.#SB19 #SB19onBillboardCharts#SB19GENTO #GENTO pic.twitter.com/Xk8ubAAeUa — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, SB19's "Gento" recently reached No. 8 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. As of writing, GENTO ON BILLBOARD WDS SALES is still one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

The music video of "Gento," which was uploaded last May 19 on SB19's official YouTube channel has now been viewed over 3 million times. It' still one of the top trending music videos on YouTube PH.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell released "Gento" ahead of their upcoming extended play titled "Pagtatag," which will be released on June 9.

The group is also gearing up for its second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!" which will start with a two-night concert in Manila's Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

They are set to perform in Canada and United States, and others.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC