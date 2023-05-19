WATCH: SB19 releases new single 'Gento'

MANILA -- P-pop supergroup SB19 released its latest single "Gento" on Friday.

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its music video is also available on the group's YouTube channel.

"Gento" was written by John Paulo Nase, who also produced it with Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.

The track was mixed and mastered by Heo chan-goo of Knob Sound Korea.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell released "Gento" ahead of their upcoming extended play (EP) titled "Pagtatag" which will be released on June 9.

A'TIN, or the fans of the popular P-pop group, also showed their excitement over the newe single as hashtags like #SB19, A'TIN NGINIG ERA, SIMULA NG PAGTATAG, and D-DAY GENTO RELEASE trended on Twitter.

The group is also gearing up for its second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!" which will start with a two-night concert in Manila's Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

They are set to perform in Canada and United States, and others.

