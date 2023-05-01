SB19 announces world tour dates

One day after announcing the upcoming release of their new EP, "Pagtatag," with an epic trailer, SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell revealed the schedule of their upcoming world tour.

The tour will kick off at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25, and will have stops in multiple cities across the Philippines, the United States, Canada, and more.

For SB19’s more detailed concert schedule, check the list below:

June 24 and 25 – Manila

July 21 – Chicago, Illinois

July 22 – Dallas, Texas

July 28 – San Francisco

July 29 – Los Angeles

August 5 – New York City

August 6 - Washington D.C.

August 11 – Toronto

August 13 – Winnipeg

August 18 – Vancouver

August 19 – Edmonton

SB19 also teased that more shows will be announced soon.

The pop supergroup is embarking on this new concert tour less than a year since they wrapped up their ""Where You At" world tour, which made stops in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

The tour will begin shortly after they release their EP “Pagtatag” on June 9, with a new single coming out a bit earlier on May 19.