WATCH: SB19's epic trailer for new EP 'Pagtatag'

SB19's Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell appear in the teaser for the group's new EP 'Pagtatag.' Screenshot

MANILA — Here's exciting news for A'TIN, as the pop supergroup SB19 confirmed the upcoming release of its new EP, "Pagtatag," with an epic trailer featuring members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell.

The preview features the members metaphorically likening their journey to a sprout that struggled to grow beyond its current state.

In the video, the group talked about how they had to figure things out for themselves and how they faced numerous setbacks and challenges along the way.

Despite all the difficulties they encountered, the members never gave up on their dreams.

Overcoming the loss of hope to the point of nearly giving up, they continued to persevere until their hard work finally paid off.

At the end of the video, SB19 announced that their EP “Pagtatag” will be released on June 9, with a new single coming out a bit earlier on May 19.

In a previous interview, Pablo said the album will revolve around the word "pagtatag" while they venture into a new era.

As they approach their fifth year, Ken said they want to explore and expand their genres in order to give variety to their listeners.

In December, SB19 wrapped up its ""Where You At" world tour, which made stops in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

