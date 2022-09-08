Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — International music magazine Billboard highlighted the success of P-pop supergroup SB19 in a new full feature article published Wednesday.

In the article, Billboard described the group's new single “WYAT (Where You At)” as a "shiny new disco-pop single that marks a slew of firsts for the group."

"Unlike their past OPM singles, 'WYAT' is fully in English and plays off today’s trending disco sound that’s helped BTS, Lizzo and Harry Styles top the Billboard Hot 100," wrote Billboard's Jeff Benjamin, noting that the track embraces a "nostalgic sound and message to uplift those affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

SB19's Pablo Nase told the magazine that "Where You At (WYAT)" is "about reconnecting with people."

“It’s different when you go out, meet people, do interesting things — climb a mountain! I would give everything to go back to the situation before where you’re not worrying if someone coughs," Nase told Billboard.

"The song is about going back to how it was: talking and meeting actual people, doing things together, just re-creating the feeling we had before,” he added.

Justin De Dios added: “When Pablo wrote the song, I asked him what he was imagining while he’s writing the song.”

“From there, I tried to make a bigger concept out of it and, of course, I asked if the group likes it and what they can add.”

De Dios said they wanted a nostalgic sound that would resonate with their listeners. Billboard itself noted the track references the success of other 2022 hits like "As It Was" by Harry Styles and "About Damn Time" by Lizzo.

“Going back to the ’50s, ’70s, and ’90s eras, we researched how to show it visually and make people feel the nostalgia of things they kind of miss,” De Dios said.

“We know that most of our fans are young, but we also want to reach those who experienced those times and tell young people these are the things they did. We didn’t have computers or cell phones; they’d go roller skating, enjoy parties, and hang out in the diners and arcades. Nowadays, we are kind of disconnected because of all the digital and, of course, the pandemic. It’s not just in the music video, but we are trying to connect SB19 with everything — including our tour,” he added.

Josh Santos said they are looking forward to showing the world what Pinoy talents can offer with their "WYAT" concert tour.

“It’s our first time going to the U.S. and we don’t know what to expect, but we are looking forward to meeting all the people, all of our fans, and of course, to find new, casual [fans] as well. We would love to promote Filipino music as well as our music,” he said.

“A lot of people here in the Philippines have relatives in the U.S. and most of the members have relatives in the U.S. so we hope that they enjoy our performance because as critical as our fans are, we’re also interested in what our relatives will say about our performances,” Nase added.

With "WYAT," Nase said they are just enjoying their moment as artists.

“I love my work so much that I’m just enjoying our team, making music with them, creating choreography, and performing in front of the people who love us. If I’m going to be pressured by all the things people are saying about our group, then I wouldn’t be able to focus and enjoy what I’m doing right now. Even though this is work, it’s important to enjoy ourselves and have a great time," he said.

"And if you’re having a great time, of course, those people watching will enjoy it as well…I believe that what we have right now is special and if we continue like this, there are better things ahead.”

SB19 — with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell — first rose to fame with their "Go Up" in 2019.

