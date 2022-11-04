WATCH: SB19 makes US TV debut via 'Good Day New York'

Filipino supergroup SB19 made its US television debut on Friday (Manila time) via the FOX5 morning program “Good Day New York,” ahead of the act’s concert in the Big Apple.
Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh performed their latest single “WYAT (Where You At?)”, which is also the title of their ongoing international tour.
SB19 was introduced as the “first and only Filipino act to enter three Billboard charts early in their career,” with particular mention of the record-setting performance of “Bazinga!” in the Hot Trending Songs chart.
The “MAPA” hitmakers were interviewed about their November 5 show at Palladium Times Square in New York City — which kicks off the US leg of the “WYAT” concert series that’s so far spanned the Philippines and United Arab Emirates.
In a light moment, Stell taught host Rosanna Scotto the hand sign seen in SB19’s breakout song “Go Up,” which means reaching new heights as a group.
“Good Day New York” marked the first US television guesting of SB19 — the boys’ latest international milestone after its chart rankings and nominations overseas.
Prior to the morning-show appearance, SB19 also visited the Philippine Consulate in New York, as part of their duties as youth ambassadors of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and of Sentro Rizal.
While in the US, SB19 will juggle promotional activities with their two other “WYAT” tour stops — in Los Angeles on November 12 and Redwood City on November 18.
Related videos: