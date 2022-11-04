WATCH: SB19 makes US TV debut via 'Good Day New York'

(From left) SB19’s Justin, Ken, Stell, Josh, and Pablo perform ‘WYAT’ on ‘Good Day New York.’ Screenshot/YouTube: FOX 5 New York

Filipino supergroup SB19 made its US television debut on Friday (Manila time) via the FOX5 morning program “Good Day New York,” ahead of the act’s concert in the Big Apple.

Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh performed their latest single “WYAT (Where You At?)”, which is also the title of their ongoing international tour.

Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh performed "WYAT" and discussed their single, repertoire, and choreography. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/4Tm7JNztvq — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) November 4, 2022

SB19 was introduced as the “first and only Filipino act to enter three Billboard charts early in their career,” with particular mention of the record-setting performance of “Bazinga!” in the Hot Trending Songs chart.

The “MAPA” hitmakers were interviewed about their November 5 show at Palladium Times Square in New York City — which kicks off the US leg of the “WYAT” concert series that’s so far spanned the Philippines and United Arab Emirates.

In a light moment, Stell taught host Rosanna Scotto the hand sign seen in SB19’s breakout song “Go Up,” which means reaching new heights as a group.

“Good Day New York” marked the first US television guesting of SB19 — the boys’ latest international milestone after its chart rankings and nominations overseas.

SB19 is grateful to have met the wonderful people at Sentro Rizal of the Philippine Consulate General in New York.



As the Youth and Sentro Rizal Ambassadors of NCCA, we are committed to promoting Filipino genius and culture, especially music, on the global stage. #SB19 pic.twitter.com/IA4Qw4yTvN — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 4, 2022

Prior to the morning-show appearance, SB19 also visited the Philippine Consulate in New York, as part of their duties as youth ambassadors of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and of Sentro Rizal.

While in the US, SB19 will juggle promotional activities with their two other “WYAT” tour stops — in Los Angeles on November 12 and Redwood City on November 18.

