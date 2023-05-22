MANILA -- The music video for "Gento" by the P-pop supergroup SB19 has now been viewed over 1 million times.

The music video uploaded last Friday, May 12, on SB19's official YouTube channel has 1.2 million views as of writing.

It is is also one of the top trending music videos on YouTube PH.

"Gento" was written by John Paulo Nase, who also produced it with Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.

The track was mixed and mastered by Heo chan-goo of Knob Sound Korea.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell released "Gento" ahead of their upcoming extended play titled "Pagtatag" which will be released on June 9.

The group is also gearing up for its second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!" which will start with a two-night concert in Manila's Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

They are set to perform in Canada and United States, and others.

