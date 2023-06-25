SB19 kicks off 'Pagtatag' world tour with Big Dome concert

Members of SB19 pose with their fans or A'TIN during the 'Pagtatag' world tour kickoff at the Big Dome on Saturday. Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — The highly anticipated "Pagtatag" world tour of P-pop group SB19 kicked off on Saturday, June 24 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Fans went into a frenzy as soon as the lights dimmed and the members of SB19 took the stage donning their stylish outfits.

The group did not disappoint as they performed hit songs such as "Gento," "MAPA," "WYAT," and "I Want You."

Fans from all over the country like Glydien Felicitas, who came from La Union, travelled for hours just to get a glimpse of their idols.

Felicitas had been waiting outside the venue since 2:30 a.m. Saturday, but didn't mind as it gave her a chance to bond with fellow A'TIN as the fandom is called.

"Nag-e-enjoy ako marami akong nakikilalang mga A'TIN," she said.

One college student, Sophia Bunao, shared her seven-week journey to save up for her concert ticket, using her allowance to reach her goal.

"As a student, ang hirap mag-ipon for this kind of event. Talaga pong from my allowances these past few weeks nagkakaltas po... Hindi po ako nakatulog kagabi, naiisip ko po sila. Ngayon, makikita ko na sila," she said.

Bunao, who only became a fan a month ago, fell in love with SB19 because of their versatility as artists.

"Usually me and my roommates we would look at their videos. [Nagustuhan namin sila dahil] sa personalities nila and also 'yung looks nila and talent," Bunao shared.

But SB19's appeal is not just limited to young fans. Even 44-year old Vanessa Dumaquita, a single mother, relates to the song "MAPA," which talks about the love of a child for their parents.

"Doon sa 'MAPA' na song doon talaga ako medyo na carried away, as a mom, single parent. Sobrang meaningful ng content ng songs," she said.

SB19's 'Pagtatag' world tour reflects the group's growing popularity around the world. Composed of Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell, SB19 will embark on a tour that includes stops in different parts of the Philippines, the United States, and Canada.

RELATED VIDEO: