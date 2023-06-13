P-pop boy group SB19 during their 'I Want You' performance at the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage. Photo from SB19's Twitter account.

MANILA — For SB19 member Josh Cullen, the P-pop group's new extended play (EP) "Pagtatag" offers various flavors for music lovers.

"Parang iko-compare natin sa luto. Parang sinigang, favorite ng lahat. Nandun na lahat ng sangkap. Itong story din ni ‘Pagtatag’ is something na tinanong kami ni Pablo (Nase) isa-isa kung anong gusto naming i-incorporate with the EP and nag-play kami ng mga gusto naming genre. Ako EDM, personally," Cullen told ABS-CBN News in an interview after the EP's release Friday.

"Since lima kami, distinct ‘yung personalities and ‘yung mga gusto namin. So tinry naming i-incorporate lahat. Kaya, kumbaga possible. S’yempre, si Pablo ‘yung pinaka nag-isip nung buong ‘yung lyrics, concept pero we tried to really collaborate," he added.

Justin De Dios added that "Pagtatag" shows their growth as artists as they also contributed to the creative process.

"Actually from the songs na ni-release namin nung bago pa lang kami sa industry to today, siguro siyempre nagbabago siya through our experiences. From before po na, although, si Pablo 'yung sumusulat ng lyrics, parang before, we’re still learning po. Marami pa kaming hindi alam, marami pa kaming experiences na hindi pa naming nae-experience so hindi pa namin maisusulat," De Dios said.

"Kaya po ‘yung kanta namin, it grows with us. Kung ano ‘yung na-experience namin, lumalabas sa kanta. Even the way we present the songs from before, paisa-isa ‘yung songs namin, di ba, ngayon gumawa ng EP. Parang nagiging creative na rin kami kung paano namin ilalabas ‘yung mga kanta, kung paano namin aatakihin bawat song, ‘yung story or kuwento nito," he added.

"Technically po, from before na, kumukuha kami ng songs from the producers. Ngayon po, from ‘Pagsibol’ po na parang totally lahat ng songs ginawa namin. For ‘Pagtatag’ naman, we try to create our own, and we also try to get from others. ‘Yun po. Based on our experience lang din, we try to learn and experiment."

Felip "Ken" Suson said they chose "Gento" as their lead single to establish their progress as artists. The Pinoy rap-inspired track has gained international attention with its catchy beat.

"‘Yung ‘Gento’ kasi, basically, kumbaga, nagsu-summarize siya ng buong story ng SB19, buong journey ng SB19, as a person, as an artist. So, para po sa mga taong trying to understand the lyrics, ayun po. Maiintindihan niyo po kung ano ‘yung pinapahiwatig nung kanta, ‘yung story ng SB19, how we got strong through time," he said.

Nase added that "Gento" also shows how they shifted their sound from their "Pagsibol" EP.

"Parang gusto naming sabihin na ‘gento’ ang SB19, ‘gento’ kami as SB19. And ‘yun nga po katulad ng sinabi namin, during ‘Pagsibol’ era, we’re trying to figure out kung ano ‘yung pwede naming ilabas, kung ano ‘yung gusto namin ipakita sa tao," he said.

"But this time, talagang we mustered up our courage na ipakita kung sino talaga kami. And ‘di naman mabubuo ‘yun kung hindi dahil sa mga sumuporta sa 'min. We proudly present na ‘gento’ kami, ‘gento’ ang SB19 and this is ‘Pagtatag,’” he added.

Meanwhile, Stell Ajero described their RnB bop "I Want You" as the group' wanting to exude sexiness through their songs.

"Base po sa title ng ‘I Want You’, parang ‘pag narinig niyo po ‘yung music, sexy siya, di ba. Sexy siya pakinggan, very sensual pero ‘yung hina-highlight kasi ng song, ‘yung kung ano 'yung sexy for us, I mean, not physically. Kung paano namin ina-identify ‘yung sexy in our own way. ‘Yung desire ng isang tao, ‘yung desire namin sa isang bagay, parang ‘yun ‘yung (ibig-sabihin) ng ‘I Want You,'" Ajero said.

"‘Pag mapapansin niyo sa lyrics, parang ‘pag pinakinggan niyo kasi, mavi-visualize niyo agad parang tao ‘yung tinutukoy niyo pero ‘di talaga. More on desire ng isang tao sa kahit anong klaseng bagay," he added.

Despite its EDM direction, Nase said "Crimzone" wants to stress how people should work hard for their dreams.

"There is always pain if you’re trying to achieve greatness and walang ibang sagot para doon kung 'di magpursigi ka. Kailangan mong ibuhos ‘yung blood, sweat, and tears mo para maabot ‘yun," Nase said.

"So parang sinabi din ni Josh na, this time, we go crazy para sa mga bagay na gusto naming abutin. Crazy, na we will go hard na parang wala nang mawawala sa ’min, gagawin na naming lahat," he added.

Listeners may have different interpretations with "Ilaw," Cullen said, as the light may mean different things from various experiences of people.

"Minsan kasi parang nalulunod ka sa isang bagay, it could be fame, it could be ‘yung situation, it could be something na hindi naiintindihan basta-basta ng ibang tao. Kasi parang lahat tayo may pinagdadadaanan na struggles," Cullen said.

"Medyo deep siya, nahihirapan ako i-explain. Pero siguro makaka-relate naman since iba-iba ‘yung pinaghuhugutan ng iba’t ibang mga tao," he added.

De Dios was glad that they were able to release a new love song through "Liham" that is different from the sorrowful messaging of their tracks "Tilaluha" and "Hanggang Sa Huli."

"It’s been a long time since nag-release kami ng love song po. ‘Yung love song na ‘to is kakaiba from the previous one from ‘Tilaluha’ and ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ dahil ito po ay hindi siya sawi. So ‘yung istorya po ni ‘Liham’ is para siyang wedding vow, na sure ka sa mahal mo, parang pinapakita mo kung gaano mo kamahal ‘yung tao," De Dios said.

"Kinukwento mo na, itong lahat para sa ’yo, dahil sa ’yo, parang ito ‘yung nangyari sa ’kin and dahil s a’yo, ito ‘yung gagawin ko para sa ’yo. Parang sure na pag-ibig, ganon po ‘yung kinekwento ng ‘Liham’ and siyempre po, actually, ‘yung song iba-iba rin ‘yung interpretation bawat tao depende sa experiences," he added.

"Even though it’s a love song, for others, it may be for a different topic. Pwedeng kung ganun ‘yung mensahe nila sa pangarap nila, sa minamahal sa buhay, sa pamilya. it’s open for interpretation."

SB19 ended with "Freedom" which is reminiscent of their hit "Go Up," which, Suson said, is dedicated to their fans.

"Itong song na ‘to is dedicated to our fans, the A’Tin, dahil nandiyan sila palagi para sa ’min and siyempre sa journey namin, kasama namin sila palagi," Suson said.

"We felt na we’re free, alam mo ‘yun. ‘Di naman mawawala sa pagiging artist ‘yung mga taong negative talaga and they’re the key kumbaga para i-unlock ‘yung chain," he added.

With these 6 tracks, Nase hoped listeners could now identify their own sound as a P-pop group.

"From ‘Pagsibol,’ nag-e-experiment kami, we’re trying to figure out who we are. Masasabi namin na ito ang SB19, ‘gento’ kami. Before, lagi naming iniisip, ano bang iniisip ng mga tao sa ilalabas namin. Anong sasabihin nila? Gusto ba nila to? Pero this time, it’s all about our soul, kung ano ‘yung saloobin namin. Kung ano ‘yung gusto naming sabihin sa mga tao," he said.

"Siyempre nakinig kami sa mga taong nasa paligid namin. Pero ultimately, ito ‘yung gusto naming ipakita. ‘Di na namin masyadong kino-consider kung magugustuhan ba ‘to ng mga tao, ito ba ‘yung patok ngayon sa panahon ngayon? Basta gusto naming ilabas, ito ‘yung gusto naming mensahe ng mga kanta namin. Kaya ‘Pagtatag’ kasi ito ‘yung SB19, without unbudging, without boundaries, walang humaharang. Ito ang SB19."

