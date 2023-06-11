SB19 fires up 'ASAP' stage with 'I Want You' performance

P-pop boy group SB19 fired up the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with their "I Want You" performance. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 fired up the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage as they debuted their new track "I Want You" on the variety show Sunday.

The hashtag #SB19IWANTYOUonASAP was the top trending top on Twitter with more than 60,000 tweets, as of writing.

"Ang smooth ng steps. Literal na mapapasigaw ka ng I WANT YOU MAHALIMA," a fan said in a tweet.

"Parang di ko kakayanin yung choreo ng I want you I’m gonna fall on my knees kasi nahulog na," another fan added.

LOOK: P-pop boy @SB19Official tops Twitter trends with the hashtag #SB19IWANTYOUonASAP as they debut their 'I Want You' performance at the @ASAPOfficial stage. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/2K00bAqNqY — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) June 11, 2023

SB19 stayed faithful to the sultry beat of the song, delivering a sexy performance on the stage.

"I Want You" is the second single from the group's "Pagtatag" extended play, following the success of "Gento" which has amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube.

"Gento," which was released in May, has also become a huge hit on TikTok.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell are gearing up for their second world tour to promote "Pagtatag." The concert series will kick off with a two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

Other tracks included in the new EP are "Crimzone," "Ilaw," "Liham," and "Freedom."

They are set to perform in Canada and United States as part of their tour.

