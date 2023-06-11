SB19 goes sultry with 'I Want You' MV

SB19 member Stell Ajero is shown underwater in the music video of 'I Want You'. Screenshot from 'I Want You' music video.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 has dropped the music video for "I Want You," the second single from their just-released extended play "Pagtatag."

SB19 took the sultry route with the track that describes what sexy is, and the music video that shows the members drenched and underwater.

The boy band made their music comeback last month with "Gento," which has become a huge TikTok hit.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell are gearing up for their second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!". The concert series will kick off with a two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

Other tracks included in the new EP are "Crimzone," "Ilaw," "Liham," and "Freedom."

They are set to perform in Canada and United States as part of their tour.

Watch the music video below: