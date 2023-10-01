SB19 to celebrate 5th year with PH fan meet on Oct. 28

🔹 ONE ZONE [SB19 HALF A DECADE CELEBRATION]



Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!



This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together.… pic.twitter.com/dFNqFEEQwP — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) October 1, 2023

MANILA -- P-pop boy group SB19 is set to celebrate their fifth year in the music industry with a fan meeting.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, SB19 announced that the event will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on October 28.

"Get ready to step into 'One Zone' A'TIN! Join us on October 28, 2023, at 7PM at the Araneta Coliseum for the SB19 Half a Decade Celebration Fanmeet!" the group said.

"This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable night as we celebrate together. Don't miss out this special occasion!"

Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P7,000 and sale will start on October 2.

For SB19 member Josh Cullen, the P-pop group's new extended play (EP) "Pagtatag" offers various flavors for music lovers.

Justin De Dios added that "Pagtatag" shows their growth as artists as they also contributed to the creative process.

They recently concluded their overseas tour for their EP.

