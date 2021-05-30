Klarisse de Guzman is 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' Season 3 grand winner

MANILA -- Former "The Voice" finalist Klarisse de Guzman was named the grand winner of the third season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar" Sunday.

De Guzman won the hearts of the viewers and the judges, earning an accumulated score of 90 percent for her impersonation of Patti Labelle during the final performance show on Saturday.

"Sobrang hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi sobrang tagal ko na ring pinangarap na makahawak ng trophy as a title. Ito na po 'yun. Maraming maraming salamat po," De Guzman said.

"Hindi ko po makakalimutan 'tong experience na 'to kasi parang iniba niya ako. Na-try ko 'yung mga bagay na hindi ko nagagawa dati," she added.

🎭 Congratulations The Soul Diva - KLARISSE DE GUZMAN!

She took home P1 million pesos and a house and lot from Lessandra.

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa placed second for her impersonation of OPM icon Dulce, receiving 80.43 percent of the final combined scores.

Vivoree Esclito, also a former "PBB" housemate, meanwhile placed third for her impersonation of Ariana Grande.

The four other celebrity performers -- iDolls, CJ Navato, Geneva Cruz, and Christian Bables -- also had one last chance to perform on the "Your Face" stage.

Matty Juniosa, Enzo Almario and Lucas Garcia, collectively known as iDolls, came out on stage as The Three Tenors, while Bables transformed into Lady Gaga, Navato into Bruno Mars and Geneva Cruz into Nicole Scherzinger.

A consistent high-scorer throughout the entire season, De Guzman took home the weekly prize thrice during the show's third, fifth and eleventh weeks, respectively.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.