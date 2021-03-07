Klarisse de Guzman as Jaya wins Week 3 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA -- Former "The Voice" finalist Klarisse de Guzman was named the third weekly winner on Sunday's episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

De Guzman's transformation as Jaya on Saturday earned praises from the judges, who said her impersonation was "on point".

De Guzman took home P50,000 and a trophy.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).