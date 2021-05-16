Klarisse de Guzman as Aretha Franklin wins Week 11 of 'Your Face Sounds Familiar'

MANILA - For the third time, former "The Voice" finalist Klarisse de Guzman took home the weekly prize on "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

De Guzman's transformation as Aretha Franklin on Saturday earned praises from the judges and her fellow contestants.

De Guzman took home P50,000 and a trophy.

De Guzman previously won for her transformations as Minnie Riperton and Jaya during the competition's fifth and third weeks, respectively

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.



“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).