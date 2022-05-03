P-pop group BGYO appeared on the May 2, 2022 episode of South Korean music program ‘Simply K-pop Con-Tour.’ Screen capture from ARIRANG K-POP YouTube channel

MANILA – The members of rising P-pop boy group BGYO admitted to being fans of BTS, saying they would “a hundred percent” work with the phenomenal K-pop act if they are given the opportunity.

During the band’s appearance on the music program “Simply K-pop Con-Tour,” which was livestreamed late Monday on the YouTube channel of Korean broadcaster Arirang, host Lee Daehwi asked BGYO to name K-pop artists that they would “like to work with in the future.”

“I think we can all agree [on] BTS. We look up to them on how they put effort to their work and how passionate they are about their craft,” said Akira, with the other BGYO members agreeing.

“If we're given a chance to work with them, we will definitely work with them, a hundred percent,” Akira added.

Mikki said the BGYO members “listen to [K-pop] everyday,” citing BTS as one of their favorite artists.

He shared that his favorite BTS songs are “Magic Shop,” a fan-dedicated track from the K-pop group’s 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear,” and the Japanese release “Let Go.”

Gelo named BTS single “Black Swan” and NCT 127’s “Magic Carpet Ride” as his favorite K-pop songs.

BGYO did not perform at the K-pop music show but the quintet sang in a cappella snippets from its 2021 debut song “The Light” and latest single “Best Time,” which drew praise from the program’s host.

“That was the best harmony. We definitely needed to hear more of your singing,” said Daehwi, a member of the K-pop boy band AB6IX.

Akira said BGYO is happy to be featured in “Simply K-pop Con-Tour” because “we get a chance to introduce our music to different audiences.”

Members of Alpha PH, a local group that posts K-pop dance covers on YouTube, were also interviewed in the program.

The group recently received a Silver Play Button from YouTube after garnering more than 100,000 subscribers. Some of its videos, including the dance covers for Lisa’s “Money” and Twice’s “The Feels,” have racked up over a million views.

Last year, singer Iñigo Pascual and indie band Ben&Ben guested on “Simply K-pop Con-Tour,” a spin-off of the music show “Simply K-pop.”

Recent years have seen a rise in P-pop groups, whose music and performances are heavily influenced by K-pop and J-pop.

