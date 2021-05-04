Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Korean boy band AB6IX gustong bumisita sa Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 09:50 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Binalikan ng mga miyembro ng Korean boy band na AB6IX ang mga di malilimutang experience nila kasama ang Pinoy fans. Anila, gusto nilang bumisita sa Pilipinas. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 04 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Korean boyband   AB6IX   Absolute Six   concert   music   Pinoy fans   boy band   Korean boy band  