WATCH: BGYO in nostalgic MV for ‘Best Time’

BGYO members Gelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and Akira appear in the music video of ‘Best Time.’ Star Music

MANILA — Gelo, Mikki, Akira, Nate, and JL reminisce about their days in school in the nostalgic music video of BGYO’s latest single, “Best Time,” released on Friday.

The music video, produced by YouMeUs MNL, sees the members portraying friends who sneak into their school at night, prompting their recollection of their “best time” together as students.

The concept echoes the setting of the hit series “He’s Into Her,” which features “Best Time” as the theme song of its second season.

The Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano starrer premiered on iWantTFC on April 22.

The first season of “He’s Into Her” similarly had BGYO as the performers of its theme song of the same title.

“Best Time,” about making the most out of one’s time with a loved one, was written and composed by Jonathan Manalo and Gabriel Tagadtad.

