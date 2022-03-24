BTS arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in this January 26, 2020 file photo. Mike Blake, Reuters/File

K-pop phenomenon BTS is currently the world's top music artist, a recent industry report said, highlighting the global popularity of South Korean idol music.

A report released Tuesday by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) showed that BTS is the top global recording artist of 2021, based on "consumption across all formats," including digital and physical albums, single sales and streaming.

Last year, the septet's singles "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe" all topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The top 10 global music artists of 2021, according to a report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Screengrab

American pop superstar Taylor Swift, who last year dropped re-recorded versions of her past albums "Fearless" and "Red," ranked second to BTS.

At third place is English singer Adele, whose 2021 record "30" topped IFPI global album charts.

Here's the full list of top global artists:

BTS Taylor Swift Adele Drake Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Billie Eilish Justin Bieber Seventeen Olivia Rodrigo

The free version of the report does not provide figures to the rankings.

The top 10 singles and albums of 2021. Screengrab

The report also said the global music market grew by 18.5 percent in 2021, propelled by a growth in paid subscription streaming. Total revenues for the year were at US$25.9 billion, according to the industry body.

Earlier this year, the IFPI named BTS as its global recording artist of 2021, making them first act to win the award two years running.

The IFPI describes itself as "the voice of the recording industry worldwide, representing over 8,000 record company members across the globe."

