Taylor Swift has finally dropped “All Too Well: The Short Film” on Saturday, and it made her fans feel all emotions that came with the just released 10-minute version of the song.

The multiple Grammy winner, who directed the short film, tapped Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in portraying a couple as she channeled her own past through the lyrics.

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story. All Too Well The Short Film is out on YouTube, and showing all week at the AMC 13 theater in NYC. For you, from us,” she wrote on Instagram.

Since its debut on Saturday, the video has already raked in more than 18 million views and become the top trending video on YouTube as of writing.

Watch more on iWantTFC

It also became the top trending topic on Twitter, with fans saying Swift never fails to evoke emotions through her songs.

On Friday, Swift released a re-recording of her hit album “Red,” which included “All Too Well.”

The new version is extended to have 30 songs in all.

Originally released in October 2012, “Red” is a compilation of songs resembling a heartbroken person musically and lyrically, Swift previously said.

Aside from “All Too Well,” the other popular tracks in Swift’s “Red” album are “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “22,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “State of Grace” and “Everything Has Changed.”

Swift, who has won 11 Grammy Awards, re-recorded “Red” and her other album “Fearless” following a long-running dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to some of her biggest hits.

Braun bought Big Machine in 2019 after Swift left the label in 2018 for a new deal with Universal Music Group. Last year, he sold Swift’s master recordings to a private equity company in a deal reported to be worth more than $300 million. – with Reuters

FROM THE ARCHIVES