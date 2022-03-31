BGYO credits fandoms for the rise of P-pop

MANILA -- Giving credit where credit is due, the Pinoy pop group BGYO acknowledged the huge contribution of fans in establishing the P-pop genre in the country.

During the media conference of the Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2022 on Wednesday, BGYO honored the fandoms of each group when asked about the influence of the audience on the rise of P-pop.

“Malaki po talaga 'yung contribution ng fan bases, 'yung mga fandoms sa P-pop movement kasi sila 'yung nakikinig ng musika natin. Sila 'yung pumupunta sa mga events natin,” said Gelo.

He also said the efforts of the fan bases allowed the P-pop to be recognized inside and outside the Philippines.

“What more kung meron tayong even tulad nito na PPOPCON, nau-unite natin lahat at mabibibigyan natin ng awareness 'yung mga tao na may P-pop ngayon,” he added.

Meanwhile, BGYO’s Nate hopes that the P-pop industry will grow bigger in the next five years.

The group wants to see more Pinoy groups producing quality performances that will help the country stand out internationally.

“In 5 years, I see the P-pop industry much bigger than it is now. Everybody knows it all around the world. When you ask them, what's P-pop, they'll know what it is. I see the level of performers in P-pop way better than we are now -- another level of dancing, singing. I see a bunch of groups, way more groups than it is now, way bigger,” said Nate.

PPOPCON is billed as the first and largest event that celebrates Pinoy pop music which also aims to build and strengthen the growing P-pop community.

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater on April 9, while the much-anticipated concert will take place at the Big Dome the next day, April 10.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online simultaneously.

It will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

Aside from BGYO, expected to attend the PPOPCON are SB19, BINI, MNL48, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts like VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the stage.

Concert tickets start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.