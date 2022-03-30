SB19 believes P-pop can help PH economy grow



MANILA -- Multi-awarded Pinoy supergroup SB19 is optimistic about the positive impact of the first-ever Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) in the country in April.

PPOPCON is billed as the first and largest event that celebrates Pinoy pop music which also aims to build and strengthen the growing P-pop community.

Echoing the purpose of the show, Josh of SB19 said their group is elated to see other P-pop groups join the campaign to push Filipino talents in the international scene.

“We're actually very proud kasi they have joined in this battle -- a battle na para i-prove sa buong mundo na kaya ng mga Pilipino makipagsabayan internationally at siyempre, maipalaganap ang culture natin,” he said during the media conference Wednesday.

Josh added that the convention may be the spark that the industry is waiting for to showcase Filipino talents across the world and also help the Philippine economy in the future.

“Sabi nga namin before, soon, makakaya rin natin na ipakita sa lahat na tama tayo na kaya natin talaga. At matulungan natin 'yung economy ng Philippines. Feeling ko mangyayari na ito very, very soon,” he said.

“Very thankful po kami sa mga groups na nandito ngayon. Sa lahat ng P-pop groups na tumutulong para ipaglaban po kung ano 'yung unang pinaglalaban namin. P-pop rise.”

Meanwhile, SB19 leader Pablo believes that the future of P-pop is bright, noting the growing number of groups in the country may lead to the establishment of P-pop as a music genre internationally.

“We are really, really happy kasi nung nagsisimula palang kami, wala talaga kaming friends. Now, we have everyone here. I believe, there's strength in numbers. Someday, maitatalaga na talaga or magkakaroon talaga ng P-pop as a genre na makikilala all over the world,” Pablo explained.

He also said the event will unite all the fans of every P-pop group in propagating Philippine culture through music.

“I think one thing that this PPOPCON, matutulungan talaga 'yung pagkakaisa ng fan bases kasi no matter what happens... kasi kami kami talaga magkakaibigan kami. We share one heart,” Pablo said.

“Buhay na buhay ang pusong Pinoy sa 'min. Our fans do have that as well. Hindi talaga malabong makilala 'yung kultura ng Pilipino sa buong mundo,” he added.

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater on April 9, while the much-anticipated concert will take place in the Big Dome the next day, April 10.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online simultaneously.

The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

Aside from SB19, expected to attend the PPOPCON are BGYO, BINI, MNL48, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts like VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the stage.

Concert tickets start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.