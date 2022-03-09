SB19, BGYO, BINI banner first-ever PPOPCON in April

PPOPCON is billed to be the first and largest event that celebrates Pinoy Pop Music and is eyed to be a great venue to build and strengthen the growing P-Pop community. Handout

Pinoy supergroups SB19, BGYO, and BINI are set to lead the first-ever Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON), which will be held in two venues in Quezon City in April.

For the first time, P-pop fans will have the chance to meet and interact with Pinoy groups on April 9 in New Frontier Theater and on April 10 in Araneta Coliseum.

PPOPCON is billed as the first and largest event that celebrates Pinoy pop music. It aims to be a great venue to build and strengthen the growing P-pop community.

Aside from SB19, BGYO, and BINI, also attending in the two-day convention are MNL48, Alamat, 1st.One, Press Hit Play and 4th Impact.

Up-and-coming acts like VXON, KAIA, DAYDREAM, and G2 will also be gracing the PPOPCON stage.

“P-pop is quickly gaining international attention and many fans are recognizing the talent and passion of many P-pop acts,” said Andhie Salutin, project head of PPOPCON.

“Through PPOPCON, we are celebrating the growing P-pop community through the first event of its kind right here at the City of Firsts.”

The convention will kick off at the New Frontier Theater while the much-anticipated concert will take place in the Big Dome the next day.

The hybrid concert will happen on-ground, with fans allowed inside the venue, and will be livestreamed online simultaneously.

The convention will feature fanbase activities, booths, sale of official merchandise, games, and performances by some of the trendiest names in the P-pop scene.

“PPOPCON marks the return of live entertainment and a return of audiences to this type of event since the start of the pandemic,” Irene Jose, chief operating officer of Uniprom, the entertainment unit of the Araneta Group, said.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the home of entertainment—Araneta City. We promise them that they will have the time of their lives at the PPOPCON. Not only can they interact with their idols and other fans, they’ll also experience something that we’ve been missing for a long time, live music!”

Concert tickets cost start at P1,000. Both convention and concert tickets can be purchased at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Health and safety measures will also be implemented in the two venues.

“The health and safety of the fans are always a top priority for us. That’s why with the return of live entertainment, we’ve intensified health and safety standards that we have implemented here in Araneta City since the start of the pandemic. We are committed to a safe, healthy, and fun experience for everyone who’ll attend PPOPCON,” Jose said.