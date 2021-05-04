Ben&Ben, Iñigo Pascual cover K-pop songs at online show

The Boyz members Kevin and Jacob dance to Ben&Ben’s cover of their 2020 single ‘Reveal.’ Screengrab from ARIRANG-KPOP YouTube channel

MANILA — The Philippines’ Ben&Ben and Iñigo Pascual made special appearances at an online K-pop show, performing covers of songs by boy groups The Boyz and Big Bang, respectively.

Arirang TV, an English-language TV network in South Korea, streamed the “Simply K-pop Con-Tour” for free on Monday night through one of its YouTube channels. The event was presented by “Simply K-pop,” the channel’s music program.

During the show, which lasted for nearly 2 hours, hosts and The Boyz members Jacob Bae and Kevin Moon interviewed Ben&Ben, which gained popularity in South Korea last year after several K-pop idols revealed that they listened to the Filipino folk-pop band, via videoconferencing.

“I am actually a huge fan of Ben&Ben. ‘Maybe The Night’ was actually one of the first songs that I heard from you guys,” Kevin told Ben&Ben, whose members said they were also fans of The Boyz.

Ben&Ben even performed the chorus from The Boyz’s 2020 single “Reveal,” which they covered in a YouTube video last September. Jacob and Kevin even danced as the Filipino act sang their song.

“Thank you so much for covering it. We were very surprised and very honored to have you guys cover our songs,” Jacob said.

“I will never forget this moment,” Kevin added.

Miguel Benjamin Guico, one of the band’s vocalists, said Ben&Ben was happy that K-pop fans appreciate their covers.

“We wanted nothing else but to give justice to these songs,” he said.

Ben&Ben at the ‘Simply K-pop Con-Tour.’ Screengrab from ARIRANG-KPOP YouTube channel

Jacob told the band that if an opportunity comes, “I hope that we can meet and sing together one day. That would be a dream come true.”

Ben&Ben also performed Day6’s “You Were Beautiful” and their song “Leaves,” which topped the search chart of Korean streaming platform Melon.

Pascual also made an appearance on the show, talking about his music activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and K-pop’s influence on his artistry.

“I’m a big fan of so many different (K-pop) artists. I could say a lot of my work is heavily influenced with K-pop artists, my style, my music. And I'm a big fan of the production,” he said, recounting a music video shoot that he did in South Korea in 2019.

Iñigo Pascual at the ‘Simply K-pop Con-Tour.’ Screengrab from ARIRANG-KPOP YouTube channel

During the interview, Pascual cited BTS, Big Bang, Jackson Wang, and Jessi as the Korean artists he would like to film a music video with. He even sang a snippet from Big Bang’s 2015 song “If You.”

The same event also showed a recorded message from the members of girl group ITZY, who recounted their Manila showcase held last December 2019.

“We went to the Philippines for the first time in 2019. We went on a showcase tour and all the fans welcomed [us] so warmly and enjoyed the stages with us so much that it's a really good memory for us,” said ITZY’s leader Yeji.

K-pop girl group ITZY say they miss Filipino fans. Screengrab from ARIRANG-KPOP YouTube channel

“Our Filipino MIDZY, we really, really miss you all too. Until the day we see each other, please stay healthy. I hope we can see each other as soon as possible. Love you!” vocalist Lia said, addressing fans.

Fans of Enhypen also swooned at member Heeseung, who at one point during the rookie boy group’s set said, “Mahal ko kayo so much.”

The lineup for the Philippine leg of the “Simply K-pop Con Tour” also included idol groups AB6IX and ONF, soloist Bibi, and former 2NE1 member Minzy, among others.

