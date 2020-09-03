Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Ben&Ben covers K-pop songs anew in latest vlog

ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipino indie folk band Ben&Ben released Wednesday a new collection of K-pop covers, which include songs by top acts BTS and IU.

The band showcased the covers in the latest episode of BBTV, their YouTube vlog.

It was the second time that Ben&Ben performed covers of K-pop songs, which they first did in August for the debut episode of "BBTV."

The band performed "Home" by Seventeen, "Not by the Moon" by GOT7, "Baby Don't Cry" by EXO, "Reveal" by The Boyz, and "Eight" by IU and BTS member Suga.

The band closed the vlog with "Dynamite," an all-English song recently released by K-pop superstars BTS.

BTS became the first all-South Korean act to rule the top US singles chart, according to industry tracker Billboard, after "Dynamite" hit number one.

In July, Ben&Ben thanked a number of K-pop artists who played their song "Leaves" during livestream sessions with fans.

