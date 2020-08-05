WATCH: Ben&Ben covers K-pop songs in first vlog

For the first episode of their vlog BBTV, Ben&Ben covered four K-pop songs, including Red Velvet’s ‘Bad Boy.’ YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Here’s an unlikely but refreshing combination: putting a Ben&Ben twist to K-pop tunes.

The result was released Wednesday through the debut episode of “BBTV,” the Filipino band’s YouTube vlog.

The concept was in response to constant requests from fans, Ben&Ben said, as well as the recent discovery of a number of K-pop acts of their music.

In July, Ben&Ben thanked a number of K-pop idols for sharing their appreciation for “Leaves,” which they played during their livestream after being sent in by fans.

The band even gave a shoutout to NTC members Mark, Renjun, and Chenle in their vlog, after Ben&Ben covered the K-pop group’s “Beautiful Time.”

Ben&Ben then performed a slowed arrangement of Red Velvet’s “Bad Boy,” owing to its “sensual” lyrics.

A song rom DAY6 was next: “You Were Beautiful,” which the band described as having “musical sensibilities relatable to Filipinos,” and a perfect teleserye soundtrack.

Young K of DAY6 was also among K-pop artists who earlier praised Ben&Ben’s music.

The fourth K-pop tune Ben&Ben covered was TWICE’s “Feel Special,” to end the vlog with “good vibes.”

The band called on their fans to comment further K-pop songs they hope to be given the Ben&Ben treatment.

BBTV, the band said, will release fresh episodes every Wednesday.