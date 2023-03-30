Bianca King gives birth to first child

MANILA -- Actress Bianca King has given birth to her first child with her husband Ralph Wintle.

King shared the good news through a social media post on Thursday, March 29, as she uploaded clips taken during her pregnancy. The last clip shows the actress carrying her firstborn.

"Still pregnant! Just kidding 😁 32 weeks, 36 weeks and 46 weeks. I wish I shot myself at 41 weeks because I was so big but I was too lazy," King captioned her Instagram post.

In the comment section of her post, fans and fellow celebrities congratulated King.

⁠It was August last year when King announced that she was expecting her first child.

At that time, King thanked Wintle for setting her on the path to becoming a mom.

“Ralph is already the best dog dad, being so hands-on with Willow. We both feel confident that we will be the best parents,” she said.



King and Wintle, who are based in Australia, got married during the pandemic in June 2021.

King introduced her little bundle of joy just days after her sister-in-law Iza Calzado shared snaps of her daughter Deia Amihan, her child with husband Ben, brother of Ralph.

