MANILA – As Bianca King enters her ninth month of pregnancy, she and her husband Ralph Wintle eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

On Instagram, the actress said she is already on a “mad dash” to buy as much as she can for her baby’s arrival.

She is also deep into decluttering and cleaning the entire house, batch-cook frozen meals, deliver content she feels she owes, and “hopefully have a week to disconnect from the world and focus on relaxing.”

King also admits to dealing with pains that cause discomfort at this point of her pregnancy.

“We are struggling with various aches and pains from hand to pelvis. We are trying it all -- massage, acupuncture, acupressure, physiotherapy, birth ball exercises and meditation. I can feel you pressing down, Braxton hicks are intense and you seem ready to come! But where are you?”

Nonetheless, King said she feels lucky so far that her pregnancy is low risk and her baby is perfectly normal.

“I’m going to listen to my body and prioritize my wellness now. I wish I did this sooner but I will learn from this. Cocooning starts now… a day before our estimated due date. But that’s what it is -- a rough estimate,” she wrote.

Saying she is now ready for her baby, King noted: “I will be patient. Come when you’re ready.”

⁠It was only in August when King announced that she's expecting her first child.

At that time, King thanked Wintle for setting her on the path to becoming a mom.

“Ralph is already the best dog dad, being so hands-on with Willow. We both feel confident that we will be the best parents,” she said.

King said she wants their baby to inherit her husband’s looks and athleticism, and her personality and creativity. More importantly, she wants their child to gain both their wit and wisdom.

King and Wintle, who are based in Australia, got married amid the pandemic in June last year.