Iza Calzado shares first photo of daughter Deia Amihan

MANILA – Iza Calzado has finally shared the first photo of her daughter Deia Amihan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Calzado posted a picture of her baby’s hands holding onto hers and she also expressed how she’s feeling to finally see her little bundle of joy.

“Words can’t describe the love we’re feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle,” she said.

While Deia Amihan was born only on January 26, Calzado said her daughter has already stolen her heart and brought so much joy into their family.

“We’re so grateful for the love and adventures that lie ahead. Big love from our family to yours,” she added

This is Calzado’s first social media post since she took a hiatus to prepare for her daughter’s arrival.

The actress is married to Ben Wintle, with whom she tied the knot in December 2018.

In her recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.

"God has also revealed through this pregnancy just how amazing my husband is. It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," an emotional Calzado said.