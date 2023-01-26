MANILA – Actress Iza Calzado has temporarily bid goodbye to her social media followers as she and her husband Ben Wintle prepare for the arrival of their first baby together.

Calzado shared this through Instagram after she posted gorgeous snaps of her from a recent maternity shoot showcasing her baby bump.

“We humbly ask for love and prayers as we enter this new chapter of our lives. Will be taking a short social media break as I go through matrescence and experience its joys and challenges,” she captioned one of her posts.

As if talking to her baby, Calzado added: “We are so excited to meet you and hug you, little one! You are so loved!”

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot in Palawan on December 19, 2018.



In her recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.

"God has also revealed through this pregnancy just how amazing my husband is. It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," an emotional Calzado said.

