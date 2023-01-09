LOOK: Friends organize baby shower for Iza Calzado

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado and husband Ben Wintle had a baby shower last Saturday to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their little one.

Photos and clips from the special celebration were uploaded on social media by their guests. The party was organized by the couple's friends including celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

In a recent post, Calzado shared her excitement of celebrating the next holiday season with their baby.

"Going to be 3 of us next time we go on a holiday like this. You ready, daddy?," Calzado shared.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

In her recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.



"God has also revealed through this pregnancy just how amazing my husband is. It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," an emotional Calzado said.



