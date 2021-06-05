Bianca King marries Ralph Wintle in their living room

Photo from Bianca King's Instagram account

Amid the pandemic, Bianca King tied the knot with Ralph Wintle in Sydney, the actress revealed on Friday.

On Instagram, King shared a photo of her with Wintle with a short caption — “Married in our living room” — but did not say more.

Ralph is the brother of Ben Wintle, husband of actress Iza Calzado.

“Welcome to the family,” Calzado told her sister-in-law.

The actress answered, saying: “sup, Mrs. Wintle! Hahaha.”

Other celebrities also greeted the newlyweds, such as Maxene Magalona, Jackie Lou Blanco, Raymond Gutierrez and Joey Mead King.

Last year, King bared she already moved to Sydney.

On her social media account, the actress said that she will miss shooting in her kitchen and creating content with her friends.

"Something I won't get to do anymore ever... shoot videos in this kitchen. Will miss the comfort of the creating content with friends in this house that sparked so much creativity," she said.

King, who started her showbiz career in a teen-oriented TV show in 2004, transferred to ABS-CBN in 2017. She was part of ABS-CBN's dramas "Pusong Ligaw" and "Halik."

