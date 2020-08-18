Has Bianca King moved to Australia for good?

MANILA -- It seems actress Bianca King has already moved to Sydney, Australia.

In her post six days ago, King said that she will miss shooting in her kitchen and creating content with her friends.

"Something I won't get to do anymore ever... shoot videos in this kitchen. Will miss the comfort of the creating content with friends in this house that sparked so much creativity," King said.

"I'm moving on and starting a new chapter. Maybe a different kitchen in a different home?" she added, tagging photographer and director Gabby Cantero and asking her to "come to Sydney."

In the caption of her post, King said she will continue to give further updates on Instagram.

"I’m not going anywhere. I will still be right here on Instagram everyday," King wrote as a reply to one of her followers.

In her latest posts, King shared photos of her already in Sydney.

King, who started her showbiz career on a teen-oriented TV show in 2004, transferred to ABS-CBN in In 2017. She was part of ABS-CBN's dramas "Pusong Ligaw" and "Halik."